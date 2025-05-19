The leader of KwaZulu-Natal-based pan-Africanist civic group Injeje yabeNguni, induna Phumlani Mfeka, who resigned from the MK Party in February, has rejoined the party with immediate effect.
In a letter dated May 18, addressed to the party provincial convener Willies Mchunu, firebrand Mfeka said: “I write to inform you of my decision to rejoin the MK Party with immediate effect.
“This decision follows lengthy discussions that culminated in the rekindling of my belief in MK Party as a liberation movement more than as just another political party.”
He said amakhosi and traditional healers had played “a portentous role” in his decision.
“I will remain an awe of the wisdom of the supreme commander president Jacob Zuma and committed to his agenda of realising the total liberation of our people in this lifetime,” he added.
Mfeka, one of the founding members of the MK Party, was a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature when he resigned. He brought a strong amakhosi constituency to the MK Party.
When he resigned he said he had lost confidence in Zuma saying the MK Party had moved away from its core values, which led to its formation.
His return to the party followed hot on the heels of Zuma's eldest son, Edward, joining the party at the weekend.
Edward was unveiled in a media briefing held at Mzala Nxumalo region.
Mfeka and Edward worked together at Mayibuye business forum.
Sources close to Mfeka indicated that one of the reasons for his resignation in February was Zuma's decision to promote newcomers to senior positions in the party. In addition, there were reports of alleged disrespect towards amakhosi during the party's first anniversary celebration at Moses Mabhida Stadium in December, where they were allegedly allocated seats in an area that exposed them to the sun.
Mfeka does U-turn on his resignation from MK Party
Image: Supplied
