Politics

SA Post Office to get R381m from UIF, says minister Nomakhosazana Meth

19 May 2025 - 10:57 By TimesLIVE
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth says the intervention is designed to provide immediate financial relief to 5,956 employees while "enabling Sapo to implement a sustainable turnaround strategy". File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Unemployment Insurance Fund will inject R381m into the SA Post Office (Sapo), says minister of employment and labour Nomakhosazana Meth.

This will be done via the temporary employer-employee relief scheme over six months.

She said the intervention is designed to provide immediate financial relief to 5,956 employees while "enabling Sapo to implement a sustainable turnaround strategy".

The state-run postal service was placed under business rescue in 2023, with millions owed to creditors.

TimesLIVE

