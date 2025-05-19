Politics

SIU to probe 'maladministration' at Sita and Bushbuckridge municipality

19 May 2025 - 16:25
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Special Investigating Unit will assess whether the procurement process by the State Information Technology Agency adhered to National Treasury guidelines or if it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the Bushbuckridge local municipality in Mpumalanga.

The SIU said the investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption at Sita would focus on the procurement of a turnkey software asset management solution and integrated logistics support services.

The SIU will assess whether the procurement process adhered to National Treasury guidelines or if it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure.

“Additionally, the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by Sita employees, suppliers or other entities involved in the contract,” it said.

The investigation period spans from July 13 2017 to May 16 2025, including any relevant conduct before or after this time frame.

Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis urges Godongwana to protect municipal funding

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to deliver the national budget on Wednesday, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged him not to ...
Politics
3 hours ago

The SIU will also probe allegations of serious maladministration and unlawful conduct in the Bushbuckridge municipality.

This inquiry will:

  • primarily focus on the procurement and contracting for the Lillydale Phase 1 project, specifically a contract involving the paving of internal streets in the municipal area.
  • address allegations regarding the fairness, competitiveness, transparency, equity and cost-effectiveness of the procurement process;
  • examine whether the procurement process violated any applicable legislation, National Treasury guidelines or municipal policies; and
  • examine improper conduct by municipal officials, employees, suppliers or service providers and determine whether such conduct resulted in financial losses for the municipality or the state.

The proclamation covers conduct occurring between January 1 2018 and May 16 2025.

“Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.”

TimesLIVE

