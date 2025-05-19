President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the Bushbuckridge local municipality in Mpumalanga.
The SIU said the investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption at Sita would focus on the procurement of a turnkey software asset management solution and integrated logistics support services.
The SIU will assess whether the procurement process adhered to National Treasury guidelines or if it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure.
“Additionally, the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by Sita employees, suppliers or other entities involved in the contract,” it said.
The investigation period spans from July 13 2017 to May 16 2025, including any relevant conduct before or after this time frame.
SIU to probe 'maladministration' at Sita and Bushbuckridge municipality
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and corruption at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the Bushbuckridge local municipality in Mpumalanga.
The SIU said the investigation into allegations of maladministration and corruption at Sita would focus on the procurement of a turnkey software asset management solution and integrated logistics support services.
The SIU will assess whether the procurement process adhered to National Treasury guidelines or if it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure.
“Additionally, the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by Sita employees, suppliers or other entities involved in the contract,” it said.
The investigation period spans from July 13 2017 to May 16 2025, including any relevant conduct before or after this time frame.
Cape Town mayor Hill-Lewis urges Godongwana to protect municipal funding
The SIU will also probe allegations of serious maladministration and unlawful conduct in the Bushbuckridge municipality.
This inquiry will:
The proclamation covers conduct occurring between January 1 2018 and May 16 2025.
“Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Special Tribunal declares tenders awarded to Buthelezi EMS unlawful
Initial probe into boss of water Seta finds no wrongdoing
Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe seven tenders in Mbombela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos