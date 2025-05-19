Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

19 May 2025 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Doctors had ample time to transfer Chief Luthuli to Durban: witness

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli on Thursday heard evidence of gross negligence on the part of ...
Politics
4 days ago

Postmortem conducted on Luthuli was of poor quality: KZN chief pathologist

KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Dr Sibusiso Ntsele has described as “poor quality” the postmortem report conducted in 1967 on ANC president-general ...
Politics
5 days ago

Investigator believes Chief Albert Luthuli was assaulted, not hit by train

One of the lead investigators into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli has slammed the train driver and his crew for interfering ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A leader of humility and service': ANC mourns death of Women’s League deputy ... Politics
  2. 'They made a mistake': Steenhuisen slams Afrikaners who fled to US Politics
  3. ‘It’s a waste of time’: Malema criticises Ramaphosa’s US visit Politics
  4. Gwede Mantashe is acting president while Ramaphosa, Mashatile travel Politics
  5. Mfeka does U-turn on his resignation from MK Party Politics

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Diepkloof protest chaos claims two lives, trucks looted