Politics

EFF to picket at hospital over Alulutho Mazwi’s death as investigation begins

Working conditions, support systems for medical interns and other health professionals under close scrutiny

20 May 2025 - 07:42 By Mfundo Mkhize
Medical intern Alulutho Mazwi, 25, collapsed at the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital while on duty.
Image: Supplied

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal plans to picket outside Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi, south of Durban, on Tuesday after the death of medical intern Alulutho Mazwi.

“The system failed him and it is this failure which we seek to confront and correct,” said provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala.

He said the party will write to health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and the hospital's management demanding a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances which led to Mazwi's death.

The 25-year-old had been diagnosed with diabetes and had been seriously ill in the days leading up to his collapse at work, according to people who knew him.

“We are calling for clear, decisive justice. Those who contributed to him being forced to work under such circumstances must be held fully accountable. There can be no justice without consequence,” said Twala.

Twala said the picket was "a call to conscience".

“It is a reminder that the life of a black workers, particularly in essential services such as healthcare, must be treated with dignity and respect.”

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mazwi's death at the request of health minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

A team of investigators will be dispatched to the hospital to assist the ombud.

“The investigation aims to provide clarity and closure for those affected, helping them understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident,” said Mokoena.

The investigation will focus on ascertaining the events leading to Mazwi’s death, evaluating the working conditions and support systems for medical interns and other health professionals at the facility, identifying any systemic issues or lapses in protocol that may have contributed to the incident and providing recommendations to prevent similar occurrences.

The ombud's office said the case came soon after the referral by Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health, for investigation of another doctor who recently died at Vryheid Hospital.

“To maintain public trust and prevent such incidents in future, it is imperative to ensure systemic improvements in healthcare practices,” Mokoena said.

Bokang Motlhaga, spokesperson for the SA Medical Association Trade Union, said junior doctors are the backbone of the healthcare system, providing essential care despite often being subjected to excessive working hours, inadequate supervision and undue pressure.

“The devastating incident highlights the urgent need to address the unacceptable working conditions and treatment most junior doctors, specially interns, are subjected to by their supervisors," Motlhaga said.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure our healthcare system is not only effective for our communities but also considerate of those who deliver it.”

TimesLIVE

