If we are hungry, Mantashe’s child must also be: EFF's Sihle Lonzi

EFF student command president Sihle Lonzi has spoken out against favouritism and nepotism in government appointments, citing high unemployment in South Africa.
Speaking to supporters on Monday at the party's VAT victory march, Lonzi said the party won't tolerate ANC leaders' children being preferred for jobs over others.
“We don't have a problem with the children of ANC politicians and ministers. Our fight with them is not personal, but we have a problem with favouritism and nepotism,” he said.
Lonzi's statement came after a recent parliamentary portfolio committee meeting in which he questioned the department of higher education's appointment of Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairs.
The controversy surrounds Buyambo Mantashe, the son of ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, who was listed as one of the Seta board chairs. After public outrage, the appointments were withdrawn.
The issue was escalated by the high number of unemployed youth in the country, with the unemployment rate increasing by a percentage point to reach 32.9% in the first quarter of the year. Lonzi argued that politicians' children should not be given preferential treatment when many young people are struggling to find jobs.
“We have a problem if the children of politicians jump the line when young people in South Africa are unemployed.
“If we are unemployed, even the child of Ramaphosa must be unemployed. If we are hungry, the child of Mantashe must also be hungry. If we don't have jobs, even the child of Mbalula must not get a job. We are tired of politicians eating while the youth of this country remain hungry.”
EFF leader Julius Malema has previously called for South Africans to be prioritised for jobs, regardless of language or connections.
“We don’t want to know if you’re a relative, we don’t want to know which language you speak. If you’re South African and qualified, get the job. That should be the position of the EFF councillor. We need to prioritise South Africans and our own constituency.”
TimesLIVE
If we are hungry, Mantashe’s child must also be: EFF's Sihle Lonzi
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
