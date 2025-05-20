Politics

If we are hungry, Mantashe’s child must also be: EFF's Sihle Lonzi

20 May 2025 - 20:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF student command president Sihle Lonzi.
EFF student command president Sihle Lonzi.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF student command president Sihle Lonzi has spoken out against favouritism and nepotism in government appointments, citing high unemployment in South Africa.

Speaking to supporters on Monday at the party's VAT victory march, Lonzi said the party won't tolerate ANC leaders' children being preferred for jobs over others.

“We don't have a problem with the children of ANC politicians and ministers. Our fight with them is not personal, but we have a problem with favouritism and nepotism,” he said.

Lonzi's statement came after a recent parliamentary portfolio committee meeting in which he questioned the department of higher education's appointment of Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board chairs.

The controversy surrounds Buyambo Mantashe, the son of ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, who was listed as one of the Seta board chairs. After public outrage, the appointments were withdrawn.

The issue was escalated by the high number of unemployed youth in the country, with the unemployment rate increasing by a percentage point to reach 32.9% in the first quarter of the year. Lonzi argued that politicians' children should not be given preferential treatment when many young people are struggling to find jobs.

“We have a problem if the children of politicians jump the line when young people in South Africa are unemployed.

“If we are unemployed, even the child of Ramaphosa must be unemployed. If we are hungry, the child of Mantashe must also be hungry. If we don't have jobs, even the child of Mbalula must not get a job. We are tired of politicians eating while the youth of this country remain hungry.”

EFF leader Julius Malema has previously called for South Africans to be prioritised for jobs, regardless of language or connections.

“We don’t want to know if you’re a relative, we don’t want to know which language you speak. If you’re South African and qualified, get the job. That should be the position of the EFF councillor. We need to prioritise South Africans and our own constituency.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cyril reads riot act on Seta 'seats for pals'

Minister does late-night U-turn on politically connected names for training bodies, but claims it was work of an 'independent panel'
News
2 days ago

Higher education minister withdraws recently appointed Seta board chairs

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane on Thursday withdrew the appointment of Sector Education and Training Authority board chairpersons with ...
Politics
4 days ago

Fedusa welcomes withdrawal of Seta board chairpersons

The Federation of Unions of South Africa has welcomed the withdrawal of the Sector Education and Training Authority board chairpersons' appointments.
Politics
4 days ago

EFF slams MP's removal from parliament after questioning Buyambo Mantashe's Seta board appointment

The EFF has condemned the conduct of chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education and training Tebogo Letsie after EFF MP ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push Politics
  2. South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: reports Politics
  3. ‘It’s a waste of time’: Malema criticises Ramaphosa’s US visit Politics
  4. 'We don’t want coalitions': McKenzie declares political war in Eastern Cape Politics
  5. Mfeka does U-turn on his resignation from MK Party Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS