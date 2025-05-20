Politics

South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: reports

20 May 2025 - 13:38 By Kritika Singh and Bhargav Acharya
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Tesla founder Elon Musk will meet to discuss the operation of Starlink in South Africa.
Image: SA government/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration plans to offer a workaround of the BEE local laws for Elon Musk's Starlink internet service to operate in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The offer will come at a last-minute meeting planned for Tuesday night between Musk or his representatives and a delegation of South African officials travelling with Ramaphosa, the report added.

Musk, who is South African-born, has previously claimed Starlink was barred from operating in South Africa because he is not black, an allegation South African officials refuted. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa said in March that Starlink had not applied for a licence.

Musk's assertion appeared to be taking a swipe at local Black Economic Empowerment rules, requiring foreign-owned telecommunications licencees to sell 30% of the equity in their local subsidiaries to historically disadvantaged groups.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation of government officials arrived in Washington on Monday in a bid to reset strained ties with the US. Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Reuters on Monday that the issue of licensing for Starlink would be discussed during the US visit.

Reuters

Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push

President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to discuss business opportunities for Elon Musk's companies during a visit to Washington this week aimed at mending ...
Politics
12 hours ago

SA rejects Musk claim Starlink can't operate in country because he's not black

South Africa has rejected a claim by multibillionaire Elon Musk that his Starlink satellite company could not operate in the country because he is ...
News
2 months ago

Solly Malatsi says review of 30% black ownership rule 'not about Starlink'

A pending review of regulations to make it possible for foreign companies to invest in ICT without having to sell a 30% equity stake to black people ...
Business Times
3 months ago

Thanks, but no thanks: South Africa mulls compromise to appease Trump

The government, opposition parties and top business leaders are scrambling for a quick resolution to the breakdown in relations with Washington ...
News
3 months ago
