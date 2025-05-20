Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

20 May 2025 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Doctors had ample time to transfer Chief Luthuli to Durban: witness

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli on Thursday heard evidence of gross negligence on the part of ...
Politics
5 days ago

Postmortem conducted on Luthuli was of poor quality: KZN chief pathologist

KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Dr Sibusiso Ntsele has described as “poor quality” the postmortem report conducted in 1967 on ANC president-general ...
Politics
6 days ago

Investigator believes Chief Albert Luthuli was assaulted, not hit by train

One of the lead investigators into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli has slammed the train driver and his crew for interfering ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push Politics
  2. South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: reports Politics
  3. ‘It’s a waste of time’: Malema criticises Ramaphosa’s US visit Politics
  4. 'We don’t want coalitions': McKenzie declares political war in Eastern Cape Politics
  5. Mfeka does U-turn on his resignation from MK Party Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS