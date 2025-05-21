Politics

POLL | Should Starlink be allowed to operate in South Africa?

21 May 2025 - 12:43 By TIMESLIVE
Elon Musk's Starlink is reportedly nearing a deal with the South African government to provide internet services in the country. File photo.
Image: LEON NEAL/REUTERS

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the government is nearing a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite internet services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to meet US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“This process will allow multinational companies to invest in the sector using any technology including LEO satellites. We are nearing the end of this process. At an appropriate time an announcement will be made,” Magwenya said.

Launched in 2019 by Elon Musk's SpaceX, Starlink is available in more than 100 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

Musk, who is South African-born, has previously claimed Starlink was barred from operating in South Africa because he is not black, an allegation South African officials rejected. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa said in March Starlink had not applied for a licence.

Starlink's presence could bring numerous benefits, including increased internet access especially in rural areas where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking. However, concerns have been raised about BEE law exemptions and ensuring Starlink complies with South African laws and regulations.

