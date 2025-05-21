Trump blindsides Ramaphosa with clips of Malema singing ‘Kill the Boer’

US president Donald Trump blindsided his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting in the White House's Oval Office by playing a montage of video clips of EFF leader Julius Malema singing about killing white people.

Just moments after Ramaphosa answered a question on the false white genocide narrative, Trump asked for the lights to be dimmed and the collation of the Malema clips was played.

Ramaphosa had just told Trump that he would allow, in their private meeting, his delegation which included his minister of agriculture and DA leader John Steenhuisen, billionaire Johann Rupert and golfers Ernie Else, all of whom are white, to explain to him that there was no white genocide in the country when Trump jumped in and directed that the video clip be played.

In directing the clip to be played, Trump said as much as he hears what Ramaphosa is saying, the US was inundated with the rhetoric of white people being killed in South Africa.

“But Mr President we have thousands of stories talking about it and we have documentaries, we have news stories, I could show you a couple of things, I mean it has to be responded to,” said Trump.

Trump then said “let me see the articles, please, if you would and turn the lights down”. That's when Malema's voice reverberated across the Oval Office.

On the screen appeared the clips of Malema with the first being from parliament where he said that black people would occupy land in the country and that “we require no permission from you, from the president, from no-one” for that directive to be exercised.

“We don't care, you can do whatever you want to do. Who are you to tell us whether we can occupy land or not, we are going to occupy land, South Africans occupy land, that's who we are,” said Malema.

In another clip, Malema says: “You must never be scared to kill. A revolution demands that at some point there must be killing because the killing is part of a revolutionary act.” He then proceeds to sing the infamous Kill the Boer song.

In another clip, Malema speaks about how if you want to hit white people hard one must go after a white man as that would ensure they feel a terrible pain, proceeding to make a metaphor about slitting the “throat of whiteness”.

The playing of the clip in the Oval Office where the delegations of Ramaphosa and Trump were meeting came after a South African reporter ask Trump what it would take for him to be convinced that there was no white genocide in South Africa.

Ramaphosa jumped in to respond to the question, saying: “Well, I can answer that for President,” with Trump agreeing: “I would rather have him answer.”

Ramaphosa said for Trump to be convinced that there was no white genocide in the country he would have to listen to the accounts of his delegation, which included some of Trump's white South African friends and fellow golfers.

“It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends like those who are here. But when we have talks between us around a quiet table it will take President Trump to listen to them, I'm not going to be repeating what I've been saying, I would say if there was Afrikaner farmer genocide I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here, including my minister of agriculture, he would not be with me,” said Ramaphosa.

“So it would take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, to their perspectives, that is the answer to your question.”