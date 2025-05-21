Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

21 May 2025 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Luthuli inquest to be extended to June to hear more witnesses

Prosecutors in the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli in the Pietermaritzburg high court have asked for an ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Doctors had ample time to transfer Chief Luthuli to Durban: witness

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli on Thursday heard evidence of gross negligence on the part of ...
Politics
5 days ago

Postmortem conducted on Luthuli was of poor quality: KZN chief pathologist

KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Dr Sibusiso Ntsele has described as “poor quality” the postmortem report conducted in 1967 on ANC president-general ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: reports Politics
  2. Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push Politics
  3. 'We don’t want coalitions': McKenzie declares political war in Eastern Cape Politics
  4. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics
  5. 'I’m not related to Kallie Kriel, I’m his antithesis': Pieter Kriel distances ... Politics

Latest Videos

Oil prices jump over fears Israel planning attack on Iran | Reuters
UK's M&S says customer data was taken in cyber attack | REUTERS