Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa, SA delegation brief media following meeting with Trump

21 May 2025 - 17:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

With President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, South Africans have been sending well wishes to their leader before the much-anticipated diplomatic engagement.

The meeting included a working lunch and bilateral meeting, and interaction with the media.

The South African delegation comprised cabinet ministers, members of business and eminent South Africans:

  • Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations and co-operation;
  • Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the presidency;
  • Parks Tau, minister of trade, industry and competition; 
  • John Steenhuisen, minister of agriculture;
  • Johann Rupert, founder of Richemont and chairperson of Remgro;
  • Ernie Els, professional golfer; and
  • Retief Goosen, professional golfer. 

Also in Washington to provide strategic support to Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were:

  •  Zingiswa Losi, president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions; and 
  • Adrian Gore, vice-president of Business Unity South Africa.

The American delegation with Trump were:

  • Vice-President JD Vance;
  • Pete Hegseth, secretary of defence;
  • Howard Lutnick, secretary of commerce;
  • Christopher Landau, deputy secretary of state,
  • Susie Wiles, assistant to the president and chief of staff;
  • Elon Musk, special government employee at the department of government efficiency (Doge); and
  • Massad Boulos, senior adviser for Africa and senior adviser to the president on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'You're not alone': South Africans send well wishes to Ramaphosa before meeting with Trump

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, South Africans have been sending well wishes ...
Politics
8 hours ago

SA delegation to push hard to retain Agoa in meeting with Trump, says Steenhuisen

The SA delegation will also present a trade investment package to the US expected to run into billions of dollars.
Politics
10 hours ago

Billionaires, golfers and in-laws to help Ramaphosa and Trump smoke peace pipe

When he visits the Oval Office in Washington today, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be flanked by his government delegation, SA’s renowned golfers ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push

President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to discuss business opportunities for Elon Musk's companies during a visit to Washington this week aimed at mending ...
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON | Picture this: Don from the right, SA from the left, encircling Cyril, the centre of attention

The many South Africans who would like to see Ramaphosa humiliated should give the president pause, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Less cupcake more couture: suit styling tips for White House visit

While Zelensky’s visit was marred by fashion controversy, here’s how Ramaphosa can avoid his suit being the big conversation during his US visit.
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

Process to deliver Musk’s Starlink to South Africa close to finality, says Presidency

Ramaphosa is looking forward to ‘good outcomes’ for South Africa, its people, jobs and for the meeting to be able to normalise diplomatic relations ...
Politics
19 hours ago

TIMELINE | Ramaphosa and Trump to meet: how we got here and what is at stake

The meeting on Wednesday is expected to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest
Politics
1 day ago

READ MORE:

'You're not alone': South Africans send well wishes to Ramaphosa before meeting with Trump

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, South Africans have been sending well wishes ...
Politics
8 hours ago

SA delegation to push hard to retain Agoa in meeting with Trump, says Steenhuisen

The SA delegation will also present a trade investment package to the US expected to run into billions of dollars.
Politics
10 hours ago

Billionaires, golfers and in-laws to help Ramaphosa and Trump smoke peace pipe

When he visits the Oval Office in Washington today, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be flanked by his government delegation, SA’s renowned golfers ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push

President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to discuss business opportunities for Elon Musk's companies during a visit to Washington this week aimed at mending ...
Politics
1 day ago

TOM EATON | Picture this: Don from the right, SA from the left, encircling Cyril, the centre of attention

The many South Africans who would like to see Ramaphosa humiliated should give the president pause, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Less cupcake more couture: suit styling tips for White House visit

While Zelensky’s visit was marred by fashion controversy, here’s how Ramaphosa can avoid his suit being the big conversation during his US visit.
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

Process to deliver Musk’s Starlink to South Africa close to finality, says Presidency

Ramaphosa is looking forward to ‘good outcomes’ for South Africa, its people, jobs and for the meeting to be able to normalise diplomatic relations ...
Politics
19 hours ago

TIMELINE | Ramaphosa and Trump to meet: how we got here and what is at stake

The meeting on Wednesday is expected to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: reports Politics
  2. Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push Politics
  3. 'We don’t want coalitions': McKenzie declares political war in Eastern Cape Politics
  4. POLL | Should Starlink be allowed to operate in South Africa? Politics
  5. Mfeka does U-turn on his resignation from MK Party Politics

Latest Videos

"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...
'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump