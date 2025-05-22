Politics

'Group of older men gossip about me': Malema on White House video clip

EFF says SA embarrassed by delegation that at times was 'grovelling and Iying'

22 May 2025 - 16:05
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema has been praised by his party for “shaking the corridors of imperialism”. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema has been praised by his party for “shaking the corridors of imperialism”. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to a clip of him singing the controversial “kill the Boer” chant after it was played during President Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump played the clip to try to prove claims of white genocide in South Africa, which Ramaphosa's delegation denied, saying that violent crime affects all South Africans, not just white farmers.

Malema took to social media, describing the leaders and their delegation as “a group of older men” who met to “gossip about him”.

He said there's no evidence to prove white genocide, despite him consistently singing the song.

“No significant amount of intelligence evidence has been produced about white genocide,” Malema said. “We will not agree to compromise our political principles on land expropriation without compensation for political expediency.”

'Why don't you arrest that man?' Trump asks Ramaphosa over Malema's 'kill the Boer' chant

Briefing the media before the meeting, Trump played a clip of Malema singing the song and demanded to know why he hadn't been arrested.
Politics
5 hours ago

His party members and supporters praised their commander in chief for igniting discussions without being present at the White House.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo criticised Ramaphosa's delegation for failing to dispel misinformation about certain groups being killed in South Africa.

“The South African delegation was at pains to explain how they have no interest in redressing the unequal patterns of land ownership in South Africa using what is now constitutionally provisioned as nil compensation through the Expropriation Act,” Thambo said.

“The entire delegation failed dismally at countering the false narrative of a white genocide. South Africa, by contrasting the narrative through evidence-based statistics and data around crime in our country that affects all South Africans.

“South Africa has been embarrassed by a delegation that was contradicting itself, that abandoned judicial decisions, and at times was simply grovelling and Iying.”

Trump blindsides Ramaphosa with clips of Malema singing ‘Kill the Boer’

US President Donald Trump blindsided his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting in the White House's Oval Office by playing a ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Ramaphosa's delegation, including minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen, distanced themselves from Malema's comments. Steenhuisen emphasised that the DA joined the GNU to keep the EFF out of power. 

The EFF praised Malema for “shaking the corridors of imperialism” and likened him to great revolutionaries.

“Our commander in chief can be considered in the lines of great revolutionaries, as Donald Trump in his illiterate rants has called for his arrest for daring to call for land expropriation without compensation.

“As a result, the EFF is concerned by this call that something must be done to stop the EFF president from chanting a liberation heritage song.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Rupert speaks, Ramaphosa stands firm: SA’s moment at the White House

In a political moment charged with tension and global scrutiny, Johann Rupert has emerged as an unlikely voice of unity, pragmatism and patriotism.
Politics
2 hours ago

POLL | What stood out for you during Ramaphosa's meeting with Trump?

From Johann Rupert standing up for South Africa, Trump playing the "Kill the Boer" clip sung by Malema and Ramaphosa remaining composed amidst it ...
Politics
4 hours ago

FACTBOX | Five false claims by Trump during Ramaphosa meeting

US President Donald Trump made several false statements and misrepresented some facts about the alleged persecution of South Africa's white minority ...
Politics
5 hours ago

The history behind Trump’s focus on white South African farmers

In a remarkable Oval Office exchange on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump publicly pressed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the ...
Politics
6 hours ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Ramaphosa dodged a bullet, but was that the best Team SA could do?

Escaping the ‘Zelensky treatment’ does not cut it
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa charm offensive helps in sticky meeting with Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa managed to disarm US President Donald Trump with his usual charm offensive, albeit with the help of his delegation, most ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Trump confronts Ramaphosa over violence against white farmers

Trump made no mention of SA's long-standing epidemic of violence against both white and black people — nor violent, discriminatory history of white ...
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest that man?' Trump asks Ramaphosa over Malema's 'kill the ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa’s white delegation members help push back against Trump ... Politics
  3. Trump blindsides Ramaphosa with clips of Malema singing ‘Kill the Boer’ Politics
  4. IN PICS | Ramaphosa's US coup: Trump commits to trade engagements Politics
  5. South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: reports Politics

Latest Videos

'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump
"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...