Politics

POLL | What stood out for you during Ramaphosa's meeting with Trump?

22 May 2025 - 13:29 By TIMESLIVE
Golfer Ernie Els speaks in the Oval Office during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The highly anticipated meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump took place at the White House in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The meeting aimed to reset the strategic relationship between South Africa and the US, with Ramaphosa seeking to correct misconceptions about his country, particularly regarding land reform and violence against white farmers.

One of the highlights was when Trump played a clip of EFF leader Julius Malema chanting “kill the Boer”, attempting to prove his belief that there's genocide of Afrikaner farmers.

Ramaphosa clarified that farm murders in South Africa aren't exclusive to white farmers. Businessman Johann Rupert, part of the South African delegation, stood up for South Africa, saying violent crimes affect everyone, not just white Afrikaner farmers.

“We have too many deaths, but it's across the board. It's not only white farmers. We need technological help. We need Starlink at every little police station,” Rupert told Trump.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Ramaphosa reported successes, including potential trade deals and persuading Trump to attend the G20 summit in South Africa.

Social media users expressed different views about the engagement between the two leaders. Some praised Ramaphosa's calm and measured responses to Trump's questions, commending his composure during the engagement. Others felt he could've done more to dispel the narrative that white farmers are specifically targeted in South Africa.

TimesLIVE

