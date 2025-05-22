Politics

Rupert speaks, Ramaphosa stands firm: SA’s moment at the White House

22 May 2025 - 15:10
Businessman Johann Rupert speaks next to golfers Retief Goosen and Ernie Els in the Oval Office, during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the White House in Washington DC on May 21 2025.
Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

In a political moment charged with tension and global scrutiny, Johann Rupert has emerged as an unlikely voice of unity, pragmatism and patriotism.

As US President Donald Trump hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday, Rupert’s unexpected intervention drew praise across the political spectrum for his candour and his defence of South Africa.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, once a vocal critic of Rupert, reversed course in a public show of support.

“Rupert is not who we think he is, he is a true patriot. He loves this country and I want to be the first to admit I was wrong about him. He spoke up against killing on the [Cape] flats, he spoke against illegal foreigners, but most importantly he stood up for South Africa. He is a gem,” said McKenzie. 

The Oval Office meeting came as Trump, now in his second term, has reignited claims of a “genocide” of white farmers in South Africa — allegations the government has repeatedly denied. Trump reportedly played footage of EFF leader Julius Malema chanting “Kill the Boer”, using it as evidence of racial persecution.

Rupert, the chair of Remgro and founder of luxury goods conglomerate Richemont, directly addressed Trump, offering a perspective on crime and safety in South Africa.

“We have too many deaths, but it's across the board. It’s not only white farmers. We need technological help. We need Starlink at every little police station.”  

He emphasised that violent crime affects all South Africans, not just the white minority, and called for technological solutions.

“I got drones donated for the Peace Parks to stop elephant and rhino poaching. If you can help us remember, sir, you and I lived in New York in the 1970s. We never thought New York would become what it became. Two commissioners, a tough mayor. We need your help to stop these awful killings.”

Johann Rupert is a true patriot for doing what he has done. He represented us as a country very well. He is not a politician and he spoke with the elegance of an experienced diplomat
Khaya Dlanga, author

Rupert also highlighted his own vulnerability to political attacks, referencing Malema.

“I’ve been against apartheid all my life. And I’m their number one target. Please just Google my name and Malema. You’ll see it, sir. He marched on my doorstep.”

He didn’t shy away from accountability either, calling out DA leader John Steenhuisen for failing to address violent crime in the Western Cape.

“Mr Steenhuisen won’t admit it, but he runs the Western Cape where I live, and the highest murder rate is on the Cape Flats, gangs. We’ve got gang warfare like your MS-13. We’ve got equivalents,” he said. 

South African author Khaya Dlanga echoed support for Rupert's stand.

“I know some people will try to make this a controversial topic, but it’s not. Johann Rupert is a true patriot for doing what he has done. He represented us as a country very well. He is not a politician and he spoke with the elegance of an experienced diplomat.”

Another person on X, Matthew George, applauded Rupert for highlighting challenges in South Africa.

“Rupert is right. South Africa’s problems are simple: unemployment and illegal immigrants,” said George.

Ramaphosa was also widely praised for his calm, statesmanlike demeanour throughout the meeting despite being confronted with printed articles and videos meant to support Trump's claims.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela applauded Ramaphosa's poise.

“Exceedingly inspired and assured by President Ramaphosa’s handling of his meeting with US President Trump. He calmly led, stuck to his mission and refused to be baited,” said Madonsela. 

McKenzie also lauded Ramaphosa.

“Thanks for resetting our relationship with America, Mr President. You handled this meeting like a true boss. Let the haters hate and the patriots be patriotic.”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula summed up the prevailing sentiment. 

“Well done to Team South Africa for representing our country and putting the record straight, led by our President Ramaphosa.”

TimesLIVE

