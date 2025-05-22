Politics

Transnet gets R51bn government guarantee

22 May 2025 - 14:13 By Sfundo Parakozov
A drone view of Durban harbour.
Image: REUTERS/ SHIRAAZ MOHAMED

The government has agreed to give ailing state-owned logistics group Transnet a R51bn guarantee facility, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

Transnet has struggled to provide adequate freight rail and port services for years because of equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs linked to underinvestment, with cable theft and vandalism also damaging the rail network.

The support package comprises a R41bn guarantee for Transnet's funding requirements in the 2025/2026 and the 2026/2027 financial years and a R10bn guarantee to help it service debt and make capital investments.

Transnet said the support would allow it to build on progress with strategic rail and port reforms. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Government targets higher rail and freight volumes

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has told the South Africa France Investment Conference that government has set bold targets as part of its ambition ...
News
17 hours ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Government doubles down on private-sector participation

Finance minister says regulations for public-private partnerships gazetted last year are on track to take effect next month.
Business
23 hours ago

Transnet union lays down Monday strike ultimatum

Transnet is heading for a crippling strike after this week's efforts by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) failed to ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Security guards shot at Transnet depot allege police cover-up

A shooting incident more than two years ago at a Transnet depot in which two security guards were allegedly shot at and injured by police and a ...
News
1 month ago
