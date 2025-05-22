Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

22 May 2025 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Messenger disappeared after witnessing Luthuli assault, inquest hears

Witness 'saw two train staff members assaulting Luthuli with a shovel'
Politics
1 day ago

Luthuli inquest to be extended to June to hear more witnesses

Prosecutors in the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli in the Pietermaritzburg high court have asked for an ...
Politics
2 days ago

Doctors had ample time to transfer Chief Luthuli to Durban: witness

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli on Thursday heard evidence of gross negligence on the part of ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest that man?' Trump asks Ramaphosa over Malema's 'kill the ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa’s white delegation members help push back against Trump ... Politics
  3. Trump blindsides Ramaphosa with clips of Malema singing ‘Kill the Boer’ Politics
  4. IN PICS | Ramaphosa's US coup: Trump commits to trade engagements Politics
  5. South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: reports Politics

Latest Videos

'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump
"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...