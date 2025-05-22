Politics

WATCH | Post-budget review by finance committee chairpersons

22 May 2025 - 09:35
Finance committee chairpersons in parliament are on Thursday reviewing minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech.

BUDGET 3.0 | Fuel levy hikes to buffer Godongwana’s VAT gap

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's latest budget proposes inflationary increases to petrol and diesel prices to help fill the gap from his rejected ...
Business
1 day ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Health, learning, community spending scaled back

An inflationary increase to fuel and diesel is proposed in the latest budget overview to partially cover gaps left by the absence of a VAT hike.
Business
1 day ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Government doubles down on private-sector participation

Finance minister says regulations for public-private partnerships gazetted last year are on track to take effect next month.
Business
1 day ago
