Politics

LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — expert

23 May 2025 - 13:18
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
This week US President Donald Trump asked President Cyril Ramaphosa why EFF leader Julius Malema has not been arrested. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Human rights expert Yasmin Sooka has warned about potential US sanctions that could target EFF leader Julius Malema.

“They [Malema and those in Trump’s ‘evidence’] might find the US government uses Global Magnitsky Sanctions or [Section] 7013(c) designations, which will mean travel bans for them and their families,” she cautioned.

This week US President Donald Trump confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office in Washington, showing video clips of Malema chanting “Kill the Boer” and advocating for land occupation. Trump pressed Ramaphosa, “Why don’t you arrest that man [Malema]?”, accusing him of inciting a “white genocide”.

Earlier this month Malema was denied a UK visa, preventing him from speaking at Cambridge University’s Africa Together Conference. The UK high commissioner apologised, citing processing delays due to bank holidays.

In February a closer adviser and key confidant to Trump, Elon Musk, called for “immediate sanctions for Malema and declaration of him as an international criminal”.

Malema responded defiantly: “I don’t care about your sanctions. I will never stop fighting for black people to be equal to white people, and if that makes me an international criminal, I am proud to be one.”

Sooka said Trump’s approach is transactional: “The real question of American attitude is going to be determined by how much we can offer him, and it seems we have probably conceded on the Starlink issue.”

She believes Trump’s question to Ramaphosa was legally charged.

“States have an obligation if there is a basis for genocide and a crime against humanity. Trump’s question is quite loaded. It implies SA’s failure to act when it had knowledge of the so-called genocide.”

