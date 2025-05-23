Earlier this month Malema was denied a UK visa, preventing him from speaking at Cambridge University’s Africa Together Conference. The UK high commissioner apologised, citing processing delays due to bank holidays.
LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — expert
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Human rights expert Yasmin Sooka has warned about potential US sanctions that could target EFF leader Julius Malema.
“They [Malema and those in Trump’s ‘evidence’] might find the US government uses Global Magnitsky Sanctions or [Section] 7013(c) designations, which will mean travel bans for them and their families,” she cautioned.
This week US President Donald Trump confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office in Washington, showing video clips of Malema chanting “Kill the Boer” and advocating for land occupation. Trump pressed Ramaphosa, “Why don’t you arrest that man [Malema]?”, accusing him of inciting a “white genocide”.
