WATCH | Sanco leads Gauteng march over service delivery failures
South African Civic Organisation giveS Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero 21 days to address their demands
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Gauteng residents marched to the offices of the premier and Johannesburg mayor on Friday to protest against long-standing problems, including poor service delivery, unemployment and delays in provision of housing .
The peaceful protest was led by the South African Civic Organisation (Sanco) and included residents from Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and the West Rand. Protesters held placards and chanted as they called on the provincial government to address their demands.
Sanco president Abram Mashishi said all five regions are facing serious issues, including high electricity rates, poor infrastructure, unemployment and water shortages.
“The water crisis in Hammanskraal, Soweto, Thembisa and even the city centre is getting worse due to tendering processes. Unemployment leads to crime. People are dying because of this,” he said.
Duduzile Hlatshwayo, 57, a member of Sanco, told TimesLIVE that she joined the protest because she has been waiting for an RDP house since 1996.
“It’s been almost 30 years, and I still don’t have my house. I’m tired of waiting. I feel like we have been forgotten,” she said. She added that the high unemployment rate was destroying communities.
“Our children are sitting at home with nothing to do. They end up turning to drugs or crime,” said Hlatshwayo.
Thabang Mogagabe from Soweto said the roads in his area were in bad condition and it the area had been without electricity for the past four days.
“No one comes to fix anything. We are living in the dark” he told TimesLIVE.
Sbonelo Sibiya, 34, from Thembisa, said many people in his community were unemployed and struggling. “Poverty is affecting us badly due to no jobs. This is why we are here,” he said.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Sanco chairperson Mpho Sesedinyane handed over a memorandum to Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and gave him 21 days to respond and address their demands.
“We are tired of being used. We now need action,” said Sesedinyane.
In response, Morero thanked Sanco for a peaceful protest but said the group could have called his office instead of marching.
“Most of these issues are being addressed. We will give more details in the state of the city address on Wednesday,” he said.
Morero said there was a budget available for electrifying informal settlements and that electricity would become cheaper as the city rolled out solar panels, starting in ward 22. He also confirmed that 8,000 title deeds had been approved and would soon be handed over to residents.
“Do not sell these title deeds to foreigners. But more title deeds will still be issued,” Morero stated.
Cristopher Malematja, Sanco's deputy president, said the organisation wanted to see change in how illegal immigration was handled, adding abandoned buildings must be returned to South African ownership.
Morero promised that within 21 days most of the concerns raised would be attended to.
