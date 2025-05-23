The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has welcomed the proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe a 2017 procurement process involving a turnkey software asset management solution and integrated logistics support services.
The SIU, announcing the proclamation on Monday, said it would assess whether the procurement process adhered to National Treasury guidelines or whether it was tainted by irregularities, lack of transparency or wasteful expenditure.
“Additionally the investigation will examine any unlawful or improper conduct by Sita employees, suppliers or other entities involved in the contract,” the SIU said.
On Friday Sita said the investigation targeting a contract awarded after adjudication related to six service providers, represented an important step in its mission to rebuild public trust and ensure full compliance with ethical and legislative procurement standards.
“In 2021 Sita conducted its own internal review of the matter with key findings acted upon and subsequent matters related to the tender ventilated through the courts,” it said.
Sita welcomes SIU investigation into 2017 tender
SIU to probe 'maladministration' at Sita and Bushbuckridge municipality
Sita affirmed its full support for the SIU's work and said it was committed to full co-operation.
“Sita will provide open access to records, systems and relevant personnel to assist with a thorough and transparent investigation. We do this not just out of obligation but from a genuine commitment to upholding integrity in public procurement.”
The agency said the SIU investigation pertained to a historical matter.
“It does not define the current state of the agency. Over the past few years, Sita has undergone significant internal reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and operational excellence.”
Key reforms included:
“These changes underscore our shift from reactive to proactive governance, ensuring we interrogate and refine our systems continuously without waiting for external prompts.”
