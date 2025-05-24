President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of ANC Women's League deputy president Lungile Mnganga-Gcabashe in Durban on Saturday.
Several senior ANC leaders and family members of Mnganga-Gcabashe have gathered to pay their last respects to someone they described as embodying principled leadership, humility and unyielding love for her people.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of ANCWL deputy president Lungile Mnganga-Gcabashe
Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of ANC Women's League deputy president Lungile Mnganga-Gcabashe in Durban on Saturday.
Several senior ANC leaders and family members of Mnganga-Gcabashe have gathered to pay their last respects to someone they described as embodying principled leadership, humility and unyielding love for her people.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'A leader of humility and service': ANC mourns death of Women’s League deputy president
‘It’s the choice of women’: Bathabile Dlamini on 170-vote conference drubbing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos