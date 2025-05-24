Politics

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of ANCWL deputy president Lungile Mnganga-Gcabashe

24 May 2025 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of ANC Women's League deputy president Lungile Mnganga-Gcabashe in Durban on Saturday.

Several senior ANC leaders and family members of Mnganga-Gcabashe have gathered to pay their last respects to someone they described as embodying principled leadership, humility and unyielding love for her people. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'A leader of humility and service': ANC mourns death of Women’s League deputy president

The ANC described Mnganga-Gcabashe as a leader whose life had embodied principled leadership, humility and unyielding love for her people.
Politics
6 days ago

‘It’s the choice of women’: Bathabile Dlamini on 170-vote conference drubbing

Dlamini's hopes to make it in the NEC of the women's league were also dashed on Tuesday
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trump’s image of ‘dead white farmers’ came from DRC, not SA Politics
  2. 'Group of older men gossip about me': Malema on White House video clip Politics
  3. 'Why don't you arrest that man?' Trump asks Ramaphosa over Malema's 'kill the ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — ... Politics
  5. Minister Solly Malatsi issues ICT directives relaxing BEE laws Politics

Latest Videos

DR Congo Senate Lifts Immunity of Former President Joseph Kabila - 12 PM News ...
Israel's Netanyahu calls out leaders of Canada, France, UK: “You’re on the ...