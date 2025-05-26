Politics

'It’s a chant': Former president Thabo Mbeki defends 'kill the Boer' song

26 May 2025 - 17:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former President Thabo Mbeki says the "kill the Boer" chant should not be taken literally.
Former President Thabo Mbeki says the "kill the Boer" chant should not be taken literally.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former president Thabo Mbeki has defended the controversial “kill the Boer” song, saying it's a struggle song and not meant to be taken literally.

The song, which originated during the apartheid era as a liberation song, has resurfaced with the EFF singing it at their rallies. The song has sparked a controversy with white Afrikaner groups interpreting it as promoting violence against them.

“It was a chant during the days of struggle,” Mbeki said in an interview with SABC News.

“Chants of that kind in our tradition, in the African tradition, you don’t take them literally.”

He drew parallels with another song, “Ngeke ngiye kwaZulu, kwa feli umama,” which translates to “I won’t go to Zululand because my mother died there”, emphasising that such songs are not meant to be taken at face value. “You don’t mean that,” he said.

Mbeki said the ANC policy has always been against the killing of civilians, and there's no evidence to suggest that uMkhonto we Sizwe soldiers were instructed to kill farmers.

“There’s no uMkhonto we Sizwe soldier who went and killed a farmer. It’s a chant to motivate people. It was never taken literally. Even during the course of the struggle, it was not literal. It’s an exaggeration to take this as an instruction to go and kill. The people who are exaggerating know that they are exaggerating because they are trying to achieve some political purpose.”

The song's controversy resurfaced recently when US President Donald Trump called for EFF leader Julius Malema's arrest, saying the song incites violence. During a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump played a video of Malema singing the song and presented articles on farm murders to support his narrative that white farmers are being persecuted in South Africa.

“It's puzzling to me that you've got a president who believes absolute lies,” Mbeki said. 

However, he emphasised the importance of mending ties with the US.

“We have a task to make sure that we get the people of the US on our side.”

Earlier this year, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid by AfriForum to have the song declared hate speech. 

The court denied AfriForum leave to appeal against the 2022 Equality Court ruling which found the song does not constitute hate speech and is protected under freedom of expression. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I will not be intimidated by Trump': Malema vows to continue chanting 'Kill the Boer'

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not stop chanting “Kill the Boer”.
Politics
10 hours ago

Malema's shadow looms large over Ramaphosa's White House meeting

This week US President Donald Trump met with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office in Washington DC along with their respective delegations. ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Team SA should have been better prepared for Trump ambush

You don’t handle such a politician as if you are dealing with a regular head of state, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — expert

Human rights expert Yasmin Sooka has warned about potential US sanctions that could target EFF leader Julius Malema.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I will not be intimidated by Trump': Malema vows to continue chanting 'Kill ... Politics
  2. ‘It was successful’: Ramaphosa on economic talks during US working visit Politics
  3. Trump’s image of ‘dead white farmers’ came from DRC, not SA Politics
  4. 'Group of older men gossip about me': Malema on White House video clip Politics
  5. LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — ... Politics

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Nigerian families begin returning home after militant attacks | REUTERS