Politics

Man who 'threatened president, mayor and CEO' appears in Cape Town court

26 May 2025 - 15:17 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect allegedly made threats in voice notes to a CEO based in Cape Town. Stock photo.
The suspect allegedly made threats in voice notes to a CEO based in Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/photodee

A man who allegedly made threats against the president, a mayor and a company CEO appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday.

Phillip Sebelo Masango was arrested by the Hawks on Friday in Germiston on the East Rand. He faces charges of contravening the Cybercrimes Act and assault.

The threats were allegedly directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and a company CEO.

The CEO allegedly received a threatening voice message on May 12.

“In the voice clip the suspect can be heard allegedly threatening to kill the president of South Africa. The complainant further alleged that the suspect sent her several other threatening messages, threatening her and her family as well as the executive mayor of Cape Town,” said Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo.

“The matter and information was reported to the Cape Town-based Hawks' crime against the state (CATS) division for further investigation culminating in the arrest of the suspect in Gauteng.”

POLL | Where should we draw the line between free speech and threats when criticising the government?

In a democracy freedom of speech is vital — but does it have limits?
Politics
4 hours ago

Hawks head Gen Godfrey Lebeya earlier told the SABC: “Some of the intimidation also happened last month against other individuals. We have gathered information showing that the individual has been making these threats, not only to the three individuals in South Africa, but there are also two others, including the state president of another country which we will not be mentioning at this stage.”

He added the court would have to determine the mental status of the accused.

The case was postponed to June 2.

Meanwhile on Friday, Scebi Thabiso Nene, 37, was convicted and handed an effective five-year prison sentence by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court for multiple contraventions of the Cybercrimes Act.

Nene unlawfully downloaded images of high-profile individuals, including Ramaphosa, a former police minister and his spouse and a former national police commissioner and superimposed their faces onto pornographic content that was subsequently distributed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crime is our achilles heel, not the minions in AfriForum

Our leaders had no option but to make uncomfortable concessions about how bad crime is in our country, writes Makhudu Sefara.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Suspect to appear in court for threats against president and Cape Town mayor

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Germiston, Gauteng, for allegedly threatening President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and ...
News
2 days ago

Five years in jail for man who created pornographic images of president and former police minister

The Pietermaritzburg regional court has sentenced Scebi Nene, 36, to five years in jail for creating pornographic images of high-profile people ...
News
2 days ago

Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns bomb threat against Cape Town mosque

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Wednesday his office had been in contact with the police to investigate a case of intimidation related to ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Disturbing' turn in Joburg road rage case

A filmed road rage incident which had more than 1.2-million views and led to an assault case, as well as a protection order by the alleged offender ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trump’s image of ‘dead white farmers’ came from DRC, not SA Politics
  2. ‘It was successful’: Ramaphosa on economic talks during US working visit Politics
  3. 'Group of older men gossip about me': Malema on White House video clip Politics
  4. LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — ... Politics
  5. 'Why don't you arrest that man?' Trump asks Ramaphosa over Malema's 'kill the ... Politics

Latest Videos

Nigerian families begin returning home after militant attacks | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep92 | BMW 320d, Mitsubishi ASX, Kia Seltos GT, Porsche Panamera, ...