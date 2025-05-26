Politics

POLL | Where should we draw the line between free speech and threats when criticising the government?

In a democracy freedom of speech is vital — but does it have limits?

26 May 2025 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
The case has sparked national debate: when does criticism of government turn into a criminal threat? Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Germiston, Gauteng, for allegedly threatening President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and a Cape Town-based company CEO.

According to the Hawks’ crimes against the state unit, the suspect allegedly sent a voice note and multiple threatening messages targeting the three individuals and the CEO's family.

The arrest was carried out on Friday and the suspect is being transported to Cape Town, where he is expected to appear in court on Monday on a charge of intimidation.

The case has sparked a national debate: when does criticism of government turn into a criminal threat? In a democracy freedom of speech is vital — but does it have limits?

