'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme over spending concerns

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has terminated the Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme after concerns emerged over financial accountability and the programme's overall impact.
The decision follows a departmental investigation into allegations that more than R400,000 per month could not be properly accounted for in the programme's spending.
The programme was launched in 2022 by the department as a three-year initiative to support the wellbeing of South African artists and athletes.
The project was aimed at providing critical services, including mental health support, financial counselling, grief support and performance anxiety management.
According to the department, the service provider, Workforce Healthcare, was awarded a tender valued at R18m over three years with the department paying R507,000 per month for its services.
However, recent reports and investigations have revealed troubling discrepancies.
“With serious questions raised about where and how the bulk of the money was being spent, as well as concerns about the actual impact of the programme, the minister decided the money could be better spent elsewhere,” the department said in a statement on Monday.
McKenzie, who has been vocal on social media about tightening financial controls within the department, stated in a tweet last month: “I am the one who is stopping all these funny payments. I have asked the finance team to explain every payment made in the last financial year, and we are putting a stop to many of these payments immediately. Legal is looking at many, like Downtown Studios, certain beneficiaries with no offices, etc.”
A Sunday World investigation revealed that despite the substantial monthly payments to Workforce Healthcare, only R76,690 of that amount could be properly accounted for.
In response to the programme’s termination, McKenzie emphasised the need for more targeted and transparent interventions.
“We are exploring innovative ways of ensuring that we do more, and better, for our artists and athletes as a government. We are already seeing that impact and change in sports like boxing, which was badly neglected, but we also need to be more proactive with issues like the families of our legends needing support when they pass away,” he said.
“We should be intentional about our plans and know how we will respond in these cases, to offer our athletes and creatives the kind of practical support that's needed, when it's really needed.”
Despite its cancellation, some maintain that the Silapha programme had merit. Workforce Healthcare’s executive director for wellness Nevania Naidoo, said on the department's website that the initiative offered counselling services and was poised to expand its digital outreach.
“There is a significant need for support around mental wellbeing, substance abuse, preventable illness, financial and legal advice, gender-based violence and discrimination. The programme offers intervention and counselling but also, education to ensure prevention,” said Naidoo.
Former minister Zizi Kodwa, under whose leadership the programme was initiated, had previously hailed Silapha as “a critical tool for artist and athlete support”.
“Our artists and athletes are valuable members of our communities and are so often heroic in their ability to uplift and inspire others. At the same time, they are extremely vulnerable to life challenges due to the nature of their work. I hope that our creative and sporting community will make full use of this service and that those who face challenges receive the support and guidance they need to thrive,” Kodwa said at the time.
