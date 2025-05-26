Union calls for forensic probe after nonpayment of municipal employees' May salaries

The South African Municipal Workers Union in the Mafika Mshengu region has called for a forensic investigation after workers at the iMpendle municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands were not paid their May salaries.
“The municipality has once again failed to honour this obligation, with employees not receiving their salaries for April and May respectively. Not only has the April salary been short-paid, but the municipality also failed to remit third-party payments — this despite such deductions having been made from employees’ remuneration,” said regional secretary Nkosikhona Biyela.
He described the move by the municipality as a serious breach of trust and fiduciary responsibility with severe and dire consequences for workers and their families.
“Our members, some of whom have been forced to use their last cash reserves to seek medical attention, are being subjected to undue financial and emotional hardship. This unacceptable situation is not merely an administrative lapse but rather it borders on criminality and must be treated with the seriousness it warrants,” said Biyela.
He said they had also formally written to the municipality demanding accountability and clarity on whether consequence management would be instituted against those responsible for this gross negligence.
“It is deeply concerning that to date, no official has been subjected to disciplinary action for what is clearly a failure to perform fiduciary duties. This ongoing silence and inaction by the municipality is telling — it speaks to a culture of impunity and disdain for workers' rights,” said Biyela.
“Samwu will not fold its arms while the rights and dignity of our members are violated,” added Biyela.
He said the union was calling on the KwaZulu-Natal, department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and the department of employment and labour to urgently initiate a forensic investigation into the financial affairs and internal governance of the iMpendle municipality.
“This must include a thorough probe into the mismanagement of municipal funds, nonpayment of third-party obligations, and a determination of individual culpability.”
He said the time of half measures and empty promises was now a thing of the past.
“The workers of iMpendle deserve better, they deserve justice, dignity and most importantly, their rightful earnings,” said Biyela.
In a statement issued by the municipal manager, Zamani Tshabalala, the municipality acknowledges the concern regarding the delayed payment of May salaries.
“We want to assure employees that the municipality management is actively working to resolve the issue. We are taking immediate steps to address the issue, the root cause of the delay and to ensure that salaries are paid as soon as possible,” said Tshabalala.
He said they were engaging the National Treasury and other necessary stakeholders to expedite the process.
“We urge our employees not to panic as we are committed to finding a solution. Our management team is working diligently to rectify the situation, and we will keep employees informed about any details.”
He said the municipality appreciated the hard work and the dedication of employees and valued their contribution. “We are committed to maintaining a positive and productive work environment, and we would do everything possible to resolve this issue promptly,” said Tshabalala.
The EFF in the KwaZulu-Natal said it was deeply disturbed by the reckless financial mismanagement and the institutional collapse unfolding within the troubled iMpendle municipality.
“It’s a matter of public concern that the CFO continues to irresponsibly authorise the hiring of private vehicles at an unjustifiable cost, despite the municipality’s clear financial incapacity,” said EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala.
He said this was a result of the broader culture of entitlement, impunity and financial and financial recklessness which has crippled the municipality.
Twala said this happens while residents of iMpendle continue to suffer from underdevelopment, poor service delivery and infrastructure decay while municipal officials enjoy luxury and protection as if they preside over a thriving metro.
“It's both absurd that the speaker of the small, dysfunctional municipality moves with bodyguards and an official municipal vehicle and treats the municipality like his personal fiefdom. This is while the basic community needs are unmet and workers are demoralised,” said Twala.
He said the party was calling for a full forensic investigation into the wasteful expenditure, irregular procurement processes and abuse of municipal processes. The party had already written to the municipal manager to raise pressing issues.
“The EFF will follow up with urgency to ensure that no stone is left unturned. Those found guilty must face the full might of the law, and the recovery plan must be fully implemented to return governance to the people,” added Twala.
He said this was an example of a “deep rot” that has become a norm under the ANC leadership where incompetence is rewarded while accountability is absent.
“Political leadership has been reduced to ceremonial silence. The absence of oversight, transparency and ethical governance has turned municipal oversight like iMpendle into the graveyard of public hope.”
