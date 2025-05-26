Politics

WATCH | Asbestos trial involving Magashule's ex-PA Moroadi Cholota

26 May 2025 - 09:54 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Closing arguments are expected in the R255m asbestos roof removal corruption trial within a trial at the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule

Former Free State premier and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is ready to take the stand in the Bloemfontein high court to respond in the ...
Politics
1 month ago

Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs

The Free State High Court on Monday dismissed an urgent application by the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, ...
News
8 months ago

After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail

After spending more than four months in jail, Moroadi Cholota, Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, has regained her ...
News
9 months ago

NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk

The National Prosecuting Authority did not hold back in opposing the bail application of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's former personal ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I will not be intimidated by Trump': Malema vows to continue chanting 'Kill ... Politics
  2. ‘It was successful’: Ramaphosa on economic talks during US working visit Politics
  3. Trump’s image of ‘dead white farmers’ came from DRC, not SA Politics
  4. 'Group of older men gossip about me': Malema on White House video clip Politics
  5. LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — ... Politics

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Nigerian families begin returning home after militant attacks | REUTERS