Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

26 May 2025 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Messenger disappeared after witnessing Luthuli assault, inquest hears

Witness 'saw two train staff members assaulting Luthuli with a shovel'
Politics
5 days ago

Luthuli inquest to be extended to June to hear more witnesses

Prosecutors in the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli in the Pietermaritzburg high court have asked for an ...
Politics
6 days ago

Doctors had ample time to transfer Chief Luthuli to Durban: witness

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli on Thursday heard evidence of gross negligence on the part of ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I will not be intimidated by Trump': Malema vows to continue chanting 'Kill ... Politics
  2. ‘It was successful’: Ramaphosa on economic talks during US working visit Politics
  3. Trump’s image of ‘dead white farmers’ came from DRC, not SA Politics
  4. 'Group of older men gossip about me': Malema on White House video clip Politics
  5. LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — ... Politics

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Nigerian families begin returning home after militant attacks | REUTERS