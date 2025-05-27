Politics

ActionSA demands Meth's dismissal for 'failing' to address unemployment

27 May 2025 - 16:55
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ActionSA has called for the dismissal of employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth for her “failure” to address the unemployment crisis in the country.

In the first quarter of 2025, the unemployment rate increased by 1 percentage point to 32.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024, leaving millions of people without jobs and others discouraged to look for work.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley said Meth had failed to present a plan to address the issue.

There is a glaring absence of any meaningful strategy, either in planning or implementation, and despite full awareness of South Africa’s worsening unemployment crisis, Meth has failed to present a coherent plan to stem job losses, support the informal economy or tackle the systemic barriers that keep young people out of the workforce,” Beesley said.

“ActionSA believes that something has to give. Sitting on our hands while millions suffer is simply not an option. We are committed to using every available lever to ensure that South Africa’s unemployment crisis is addressed with the urgency it demands.”

Less than a third of children live with both parents, grant dependency high: Stats SA survey

Reliance on government funding grew as the proportion of individuals receiving social grants increased, according to the General Household Survey ...
News
4 hours ago

In November the party asked Meth if she would resign if the unemployment rate increases; she said she wouldn't.

Beesley said her attitude reflected an attitude of an “uncaring government that has grown comfortable with failure while ordinary citizens pay the price”.

“Nearly a year into her tenure, Meth has not demonstrated the urgency, capacity or leadership required to respond to this economic and social emergency. South Africa’s working-age population cannot afford further stagnation under ineffective stewardship.”

Beesley criticised the GNU's perceived lack of performance management, saying it created a culture of not holding ministers accountable.

“In any functional democracy, such dismal figures amid worsening socioeconomic conditions would compel a minister to take responsibility and step down. Sadly this standard of accountability is sorely lacking in South Africa and glaringly absent in the Ramaphosa-led administrations.”

Meth's office refused to comment, directing TimesLIVE to the Presidency. 

TimesLIVE

