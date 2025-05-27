Politics

Induna arrested in connection with hit on DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

27 May 2025 - 12:00 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Umngeni chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home in December 2023.
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the arrest of an induna in connection with the death of Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was a DA councillor in the uMngeni local municipality at the time of his death in December 2023.

The 43-year-old suspect, who is an induna in the Nxamalala tribal authority Impendle, was arrested on Friday.

He appeared in the Howick magistrate's court on Monday and his case was postponed to Friday, when is expected to appear with two co-accused linked to Ndlovu’s murder.

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers welcomed the induna's arrest. He described the man as the main suspect in Ndlovu's murder.

“We trust the prosecuting authority and the SAPS investigating unit are prepared for the case as further delays in this shocking murder is not bringing closure to Ndlovu’s family and friends,” he said.

Politics
Rodgers said their forensic team attempted to engage police with evidence but to no avail. The party offered a R200,000 reward for information to find Ndlovu's killers.

“The DA will continue to support the Ndlovu family to ensure there is justice for our councillor.”

The induna's arrest came after he appeared in court last Tuesday on two separate matters relating to the possession of a stolen electrical transformer as well as charges of murder and attempted murder. Those matters were postponed to Thursday.

He is now arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder in connection with Ndlovu's death.

News
Politics
Politics
