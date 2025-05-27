Politics

Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK chief whip, replaced by Colleen Makhubele

27 May 2025 - 11:25
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma with Colleen Makhubele. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

In the latest round of musical chairs in the MK Party, Mzwanele Manyi has been ousted as its chief whip in parliament.

He has been replaced by former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele, who has had a steady rise in the party.

The leadership change was communicated to party MPs by deputy leader John Hlophe, who said Manyi was to be “relieved of his duties with immediate effect”.

“We thank him for his service and dedication to the MK Party and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Announcing Makhubela as his replacement, Hlophe called on party MPs to support this “leadership transition”.

“We are confident she will lead with strength and vision as we continue to advance our collective mission. Let us rally together in support of this leadership transition and remain steadfast in our commitment to the party’s goals.”

Makhubele thanked Hlophe and the caucus, saying "your confidence is not misplaced, and I pledge to fulfill my duties with unwavering dedication, fairness, and strength."

She commended party leader Jacob Zuma for his commitment to empowering women in leadership.

"This moment is a testament to the progress we are making as a party that values the contributions and leadership of women. It is a moment that reminds us all that empowerment is not a privilege but a right, and I intend to lead with courage, authority, and an unwavering focus on the ideals we stand for."

