WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

27 May 2025 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Government regarded Chief Luthuli as a terrorist, says Albertina Luthuli

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence that the apartheid government regarded him as a ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Messenger disappeared after witnessing Luthuli assault, inquest hears

Witness 'saw two train staff members assaulting Luthuli with a shovel'
Politics
6 days ago

Luthuli inquest to be extended to June to hear more witnesses

Prosecutors in the reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli in the Pietermaritzburg high court have asked for an ...
Politics
1 week ago
