President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday responding to questions in parliament.
MPs are expected to quiz the president on plans in place to grow the economy and how the government plans to cushion South Africans from the high cost of living.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to questions in parliament
Courtesy of SABC
