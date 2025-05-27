Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to questions in parliament

27 May 2025 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday responding to questions in parliament.

MPs are expected to quiz the president on plans in place to grow the economy and how the government plans to cushion South Africans from the high cost of living.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Policy directive ‘not a conspiracy to bring Starlink’ into SA, says Malatsi

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has told his portfolio committee in parliament there is no conspiracy to pave a path ...
Politics
5 hours ago

WATCH | Solly Malatsi in parliament to answer questions about relaxing BEE

Communications minister Solly Malatsi is appearing before parliament to answer to the department's decision to make amendments to BEE laws.
Politics
7 hours ago

‘It was successful’: Ramaphosa on economic talks during US working visit

Discussions held with the Trump team resulted in an agreement for co-operation on the economic front, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
Politics
1 day ago

Cosatu president against decision to ease transformation laws to possibly favour Musk

Zingiswa Losi was part of the South African delegation that visited the White House last week
Politics
13 hours ago

How Ramaphosa came up Trumps at White House meeting

The reset in relations between SA and the US will result in a mutually beneficial economic boost for the two countries, writes Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
