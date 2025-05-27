Politics

WATCH | Solly Malatsi in parliament to answer questions about relaxing BEE

27 May 2025 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Communications minister Solly Malatsi is appearing before parliament to answer to the department's decision to make amendments to BEE laws.

This will likely create a better chance for Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in SA. 

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the ANC, with one senior leader describing it as “a win for the DA”. An organisation advocating for the ICT sector called it illegal.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cosatu president against decision to ease transformation laws to possibly favour Musk

Zingiswa Losi was part of the South African delegation that visited the White House last week
Politics
13 hours ago

BEE tweak ‘not created for Musk’

Communications minister Solly Malatsi rejects criticism of directive that could open doors for Starlink.
News
2 days ago

Minister Solly Malatsi issues ICT directives relaxing BEE laws

The move is in favour of equity equivalents that will allow foreign investors to enter the ICT sector by scoring BEE points by activities like ...
Politics
4 days ago

South Africa to offer Musk Starlink deal before Trump meeting: reports

President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration plans to offer a workaround of the BEE local laws for Elon Musk's Starlink internet service to operate in ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I will not be intimidated by Trump': Malema vows to continue chanting 'Kill ... Politics
  2. ‘It was successful’: Ramaphosa on economic talks during US working visit Politics
  3. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics
  4. Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK chief whip, replaced by Colleen Makhubele Politics
  5. LISTEN | Trump’s Malema obsession could trigger US sanctions against him — ... Politics

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament