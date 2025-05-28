The mushrooming of illegally built structures, particularly homes and plots converted into business premises without municipal approval in Kempton Park, Pomona and Bredell, is one of the biggest challenges in the City of Ekurhuleni.
Businesspeople and the city are caught in this challenge as offending companies face penalties ranging from R500 to R5,000 per day for contravening bylaws. Some of the businesses' fines have accumulated to between R150,000 and R300,000.
The City of Tshwane is also faced with this challenge. Its built environment and enforcement division issues, on average, about 84 contravention notices per month to businesses operating without approved land use rights.
Tshwane economic development and spatial development MMC Sarah Mabotsa said if businesses fail to comply with the contravention notices matters are referred to court for prosecution.
“Contravention notices are also issued for illegal structures, and if there is a failure to comply with national building regulations, the matter is referred to court for prosecution.
“Where properties are being used for non-permitted land use, in addition to contravention notices and court action, which can sometimes result in demolition orders, the city is also able to charge those landowners with a punitive rates charge until the situation is rectified or the property is rezoned for the correct land use activity,” she said.
How two Gauteng municipalities fight contravention of bylaws — and support SMMEs willing to comply
Image: City of Tshwane via X
Image: Dr Nasiphi Moya via X
Ekurhuleni development and real estate MMC Nomadlozi Nkosi said they see many homes being converted into business premises.
“Some of these companies are in the catering business, some in trucks and logistics, while others have built back rooms and have tenants. It is a big thing now. You find a plot that had just a six-room house and now there are about 50 rooms with lots of tenants,” she said, adding this practice not only the contravenes bylaws but also strains the city's electricity and water infrastructure.
Nkosi said they recently met businesspeople who complained about municipal fines, even though the city was legitimately issuing them for noncompliance with building regulations. The meeting was to help businesspeople follow and comply with the city's bylaws.
“During our engagements we were open with them and agreed we would not allow illegal structures in the municipality. When you have a family [home] and you want to turn it into business premises you need to rezone that house.
“We have agreed that we must interact with them. Most of the people who wanted assistance approached us. We are going to continue with these engagements to help businesspeople in our city thrive. The team is on the ground to try to assist those who need assistance. At the end of the day, the city needs to get revenue.”
Shack dwellers living on top of a gas pipe
Tshwane's economic development and spatial planning department has an extensive programme of training and support for small businesses. Mabotsa said seven business centres in the city help SMMEs understand legislative requirements and assist with compliance for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“In the past few months, more than 1,000 SMME representatives have received support services through the department’s business centres and partner support services.”
Non-compliant operations will still be dealt with, however.
The Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) conducts regular regional and metro-wide bylaw enforcement operations specifically aimed at addressing businesses operating without the required licences or in violation of municipal regulations.
According to the city, illegitimate businesses often arise through the unlawful occupation of municipal land. To address this, the TMPD responds to land invasions on municipal property within 48 hours.
“Permitting illegal land use on your property and permitting illegal, unsafe structures to be built on your property can endanger the lives of the occupants, customers and neighbouring residents in your community,” Mabotsa said.
