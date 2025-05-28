Politics

KZN municipality to give poor 10,000 litres of free water a month

28 May 2025 - 15:23 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Households who earn a combined income of R5,000 or less per month are encouraged to register for the programme. File photo.
Households who earn a combined income of R5,000 or less per month are encouraged to register for the programme. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL WALKER

Poor households in the iLembe district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast will get 10,000 litres of water for free per month, while the rich will have to pay 13% more.

At a media briefing in KwaDukuza on Wednesday after passing a budget of R1.9bn for the financial year 2025/2026, iLembe mayor Thobani Shandu said they regretted the increased water tariffs.

“The council has adopted a 13% increase for water and sanitation, down from the proposed 13.5% tabled during the council sitting of March 26,” said Shandu.

“It is important to note our increment is aligned with uMngeni-uThukela Water’s bulk tariff hike. We are unlike some of neighbours who have opted to add input costs.

“Households valued at R130,000 or less will be exempt from sewer charges. These charges will be capped to the household value of R5m.”

The budget is pro-poor, Shandu said, adding that most people there live below the poverty line.

“To provide relief for the indigent residents, the council has endorsed the provision of 10,000l of free water to registered indigents. Our assumption is that a 2,500l tank should be able provide a family of four with a week's supply of water, if used conventionally.”

He called upon poor households to register to benefit for the programme.

“This programme is for those who are unemployed and who have a family income of R5,000 or less a month.

“We strongly believe that this budget reflects a strong commitment to pro-poor service delivery, infrastructure development and financial sustainability.”

Shandu took a swipe at the DA for protesting after the council proposed a 13.5% water tariff hike. The DA, led by provincial leader Francois Rodgers, called for no increase. Rodgers said the municipality should not increase water tariffs while it fails to deliver services.

TimesLIVE

