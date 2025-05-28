Politics

KZN traditional leader wounded in assassination attempt

28 May 2025 - 09:20 By Mfundo Mkhize
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Thulasizwe Buthelezi during the annual Seventh Day Adventist prayer service at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. File image
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Thulasizwe Buthelezi during the annual Seventh Day Adventist prayer service at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. File image
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Thulasizwe Buthelezi has condemned an assassination attempt on Inkosi Simphiwe Cele of the Vukuzithathe traditional authority in eZinqoleni on the South Coast on Tuesday.

“It is very concerning as it paints a picture of a growing trend of violence targeting amakhosi and other figures within the institution of traditional leadership,” said Buthelezi.

According to reports received by the department, Cele was travelling with two people when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle. One person was killed, while Cele and the other passenger sustained injuries.

Buthelezi has called on law enforcement agencies to deploy all necessary resources to apprehend those responsible.

He said he believes the attack on Cele and his companions is an affront to peace and stability by “forces hell-bent on creating instability” in the province and the institution of traditional leadership.

Induna arrested in connection with hit on DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the arrest of an induna in connection with the death of Nhlalayenza Ndlovu.
Politics
1 day ago

He extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished Cele and his aide a full recovery.

Buthelezi has tasked the department to conduct a full review of the safety of amakhosi in conjunction with other line function departments and law enforcement agencies.

Last month, Induna Gwala, of the Gwala traditional authority in eThekwini, was fatally shot at his home.

Buthelezi called on community members to come forward with any information that will assist law enforcement agencies in apprehending those responsible.

TimesLIVE

