'Publicity stunt': Presidency dismisses calls to axe Meth over increased unemployment rate

The Presidency has defended employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth against calls for her dismissal due to the growing unemployment rate.
ActionSA wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking him to take action against Meth over her “failure” to address the unemployment crisis.
“Nearly a year into her tenure, Meth has not demonstrated the urgency, capacity or leadership required to respond to this economic and social emergency,” ActionSA MP Alan Beesley said. “South Africa’s working-age population cannot afford further stagnation under ineffective stewardship.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya dismissed the call as a “publicity stunt”.
“It lacks the nuanced understanding or appreciation of the root causes of unemployment. It's a publicity stunt for media attention,” he said.
“However, the government is focused on enabling economic growth that will reduce unemployment. In the president's state of the nation address earlier this year and in the budget presentation by the minister of finance, measures that will enable the creation of jobs were clearly outlined.”
He said ActionSA should rather focus on coming up with ways to curb unemployment.
“ActionSA can be proactive with ideas and inputs into the process. Political noise targeting individuals is not helpful.”
In the first quarter of 2025, the unemployment rate increased by one percentage point to 32.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024, leaving millions of people without jobs and others discouraged to look for work.
The government has acknowledged the issue of unemployment, especially among young people, and has implemented programmes to address it. Ramaphosa has promised that the government of national unity would prioritise inclusive economic growth and job creation to address the high unemployment rate.
Beesley said Meth had failed to present a plan to address the issue.
“There is a glaring absence of any meaningful strategy, in planning or implementation, and despite full awareness of South Africa’s worsening unemployment crisis, Meth has failed to present a coherent plan to stem job losses, support the informal economy or tackle the systemic barriers that keep young people out of the workforce.”
