Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

28 May 2025 - 11:57 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Luthuli had a hideout beneath his home, daughter tells inquest

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence he had a hideout underneath his Groutville home.
Politics
1 day ago

Government regarded Chief Luthuli as a terrorist, says Albertina Luthuli

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence that the apartheid government regarded him as a ...
Politics
1 day ago

Messenger disappeared after witnessing Luthuli assault, inquest hears

Witness 'saw two train staff members assaulting Luthuli with a shovel'
Politics
1 week ago
