The Supreme Court of Appeal is on Wednesday hearing an appeal matter by President Cyril Ramaphosa challenging the Pretoria high court's decision which declared the recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king of the AmaZulu nation to be invalid.
WATCH LIVE | SCA hears appeal on Misuzulu's recognition as Zulu king
Courtesy of SABC
