Politics

WATCH LIVE | SCA hears appeal on Misuzulu's recognition as Zulu king

28 May 2025 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Supreme Court of Appeal is on Wednesday hearing an appeal matter by President Cyril Ramaphosa challenging the Pretoria high court's decision which declared the recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king of the AmaZulu nation to be invalid.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Royal battle heads to appeal court

Princes Simakade and Mbonisi argue that King Misuzulu was wrongly crowned
News
3 days ago

Zulu king brings house in order with two new appointments

Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini moved to bring his house in order with the appointment of Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi as his council chairperson and ...
News
1 month ago

Zulu royal family concerned over leadership battle mayhem

Zulu royal family members labelled as "rebels" for challenging King Misuzulu kaZwelithini say they are "deeply concerned" over the mayhem experienced ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa offended by GNU partner Mulder's suggestion to scrap BEE laws Politics
  2. 'I will not be intimidated by Trump': Malema vows to continue chanting 'Kill ... Politics
  3. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics
  4. SA will continue to use race-based terms until all are equal: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK chief whip, replaced by Colleen Makhubele Politics

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 28 May 2025
US stops recommending COVID shot to healthy kids, pregnant women | REUTERS