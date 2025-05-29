'Letsoalo is being targeted': EFF on RAF CEO's special leave amid R79m lease probe

Instead of being supported for his work in exposing corruption, Letsoalo is being “silenced and sidelined”.
The EFF has condemned the Road Accident Fund's (RAF) decision to place CEO Collins Letsoalo on special leave, saying the move is a “witch hunt” to tarnish his reputation.
Letsoalo was placed on special leave pending a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into allegations of mismanagement and corruption regarding a R79m lease deal for offices in Johannesburg.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo believes Letsoalo is being targeted.
“Letsoalo is not only being targeted for his transformation work at the RAF but also for his bold stance against corruption in the judiciary,” Thambo said.
“During his tenure he has publicly raised uncomfortable truths about the rot and collusion in parts of the judicial system and the RAF where certain judges and legal practitioners collude in false RAF claims, steal money from claimants and have set up complex fraudulent medico-legal networks and systems to drain the fund.
“Furthermore, Letsoalo has done commendable work in restoring financial order and operational efficiency at the RAF.”
Instead of being supported for his work in exposing corruption, Letsoalo is being “silenced and sidelined”.
“His forced special leave is a direct attempt to punish him for speaking out against judicial corruption and to send a chilling message to any executive who dares to challenge these corrupt networks of power.”
Letsoalo's special leave came before the RAF's scheduled appearance at parliament's standing committee on public accounts to give an update on the SIU's probe into Letsoalo's alleged involvement in the multimillion-rand tender at the fund. The Sunday Times reported he was implicated in possible wrongdoing for approving a contract for the Johannesburg building.
Transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said the decision was taken as a precautionary step but “does not imply any prejudgment or adverse finding against the CEO”.
Despite that, Thambo asserted it was not a coincidence that the allegations were brought up months before Letsoalo's term ends in August.
“This is a desperate attempt to cast a cloud of suspicion over him, to discredit his legacy and to prevent his reappointment.”
The party demanded an explanation about Letsoalo's special leave and called for the matter to be urgently tabled before the portfolio committee on transport.
“The EFF will not allow this suppression of truth to go unchallenged.”
Last month Letsoalo said he was “undeterred” by the SIU's investigation.
“I will pursue this. The lawyers must know I fear not. I sleep nicely at night knowing I have nothing to fear, whether it is an SIU investigation or any form of investigation, I'm open to that,” he said.
