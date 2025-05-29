The memorial service for anti-apartheid activist Gertrude Shope is under way on Thursday.
Shope died last Thursday, aged 99.
Shope, who was one of the oldest members of the ANC, was a former trade unionist and the first Women’s League president.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Memorial service for struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
