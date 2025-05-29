Politics

WATCH | Memorial service for struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope

29 May 2025 - 14:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The memorial service for anti-apartheid activist Gertrude Shope is under way on Thursday.

Shope died last Thursday, aged 99.

Shope, who was one of the oldest members of the ANC, was a former trade unionist and the first Women’s League president.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Special official funeral category 1 for struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Gertrude Shope, who served the nation as an educator, freedom fighter, trade unionist and MP, ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC struggle hero Gertrude Shope dies peacefully at home, aged 99

ANC stalwart Gertrude Shope has died at the age of 99. According to the party, Shope, also known as MaShope, died peacefully at her Gauteng home on ...
Politics
6 days ago

Luthuli had a hideout beneath his home, daughter tells inquest

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence he had a hideout underneath his Groutville home.
Politics
2 days ago

'A leader of humility and service': ANC mourns death of Women’s League deputy president

The ANC described Mnganga-Gcabashe as a leader whose life had embodied principled leadership, humility and unyielding love for her people.
Politics
1 week ago

Jeff Radebe tells inquest how Albert Luthuli defied the apartheid regime

Despite the strict banning orders were meted out by the apartheid regime on the ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli, he continued to defy ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa offended by GNU partner Mulder's suggestion to scrap BEE laws Politics
  2. WATCH | 'I was bemused': Ramaphosa reacts to Trump's 'dim the lights' at White ... Politics
  3. SA will continue to use race-based terms until all are equal: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma almost steals the show at daughter’s graduation Politics

Latest Videos

Can Tech Fix Africa’s Property Puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos Thinks So
Migrant boat capsizes near Canary Islands