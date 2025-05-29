Politics

WATCH LIVE | SCA hears appeal on Misuzulu's recognition as Zulu king

29 May 2025 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Supreme Court of Appeal is on Thursday hearing an appeal matter by President Cyril Ramaphosa challenging the Pretoria high court's decision which declared the recognition of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king of the AmaZulu nation to be invalid.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Customary laws of kingship disputed at the Supreme Court of Appeal

SCA hears that ‘the Zulu nation paid lobola for the late Queen Mantfombi’ which ‘served as a surety that the first son born out of that relationship ...
News
8 hours ago

King Misuzulu rivals 'incensed and disgusted' as Ramaphosa fights monarchy ruling

Prince Mbonisi’s side of the royal family condemns Presidency’s decision to appeal judgment that set aside recognition of King Misuzulu
News
1 year ago

'King Misuzulu remains identified heir to throne', says Presidency as Ramaphosa appeals court ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has confirmed he will challenge the Pretoria high court ruling which set aside his recognition and crowning of ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa offended by GNU partner Mulder's suggestion to scrap BEE laws Politics
  2. WATCH | 'I was bemused': Ramaphosa reacts to Trump's 'dim the lights' at White ... Politics
  3. SA will continue to use race-based terms until all are equal: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics
  5. Union calls for forensic probe after nonpayment of municipal employees' May ... Politics

Latest Videos

US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs | REUTERS
ECOWAS Celebrates 50 Years: Live Updates from Lagos