The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained an interim order preventing the processing of a R3.3m pension payout to Matilda Matozi Gasela, former Gauteng agriculture, rural development and land reform department head.
The order, granted by the Special Tribunal on May 15, also restrained Gasela from accessing or claiming these funds pending finalisation of legal proceedings against her.
Gasela assumed office as head of department in December 2018 and is alleged to have played a pivotal role in the mismanagement of a contract involving Enviro Mobi (later known as Groen Mintirho).
“Despite the company’s failure to deliver the required vehicles, she authorised further payments and approved a settlement of R6.5m for purported 'storage costs' — an expense not stipulated in the original contract.
“Senior counsel had explicitly advised against this payment, which was later declared to be fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” the SIU said on Friday.
Her actions allegedly contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and contributed to the depletion of public funds in what the SIU described as a fraudulent scheme.
Special Tribunal stops pension to former Gauteng agriculture head Matilda Gasela
Special Tribunal restrains Mercedes-Benz belonging to Selaelo Selota
The SIU was mandated under Proclamation R.15 of 2021 to investigate alleged maladministration in the department and the Ekurhuleni municipality regarding the procurement or contracting for the supply of 200 portable three-wheel motorised waste collection vehicles.
The SIU referred this matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after finding evidence of criminal conduct, specifically gross violations of the PFMA.
“The NPA was furnished with this evidence to consider pursuing criminal charges, including fraud, corruption and maladministration, against the accused.”
In October 2024, Gasela and her six co-accused were arrested and appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court to face charges related to the R33m contract awarded to Enviro Mobi.
As part of consequence management, the SIU also made disciplinary referrals to the department against implicated officials. A referral was also made against Enviro Mobi for blacklisting.
