Politics

Sedibeng mayor facing suspension found unharmed after 'hijacking and kidnapping'

31 May 2025 - 12:23 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka Sedibeng was found unharmed after being hijacked and kidnapped on Friday
Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka Sedibeng was found unharmed after being hijacked and kidnapped on Friday
Image: SUPPLIED

Sedibeng mayor Lerato Maloka and her driver were found unharmed after they were allegedly hijacked and kidnapped from Alberton on the East Rand on Friday. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the owner of a house Maloka and her driver were leaving from reported the hijacking.

“Preliminary reports suggest the owner of the house reported the matter to an individual who then informed the mayor’s husband. The husband went to report the matter at Dawn Park police station.”

A broadcast was issued for her vehicle.

“The vehicle was recovered at about midnight in Dawn Park by Katlehong police. A few hours later at about 2am, the mayor and the driver were found unharmed and reunited with their families.”

Muridili said statements would be taken from the victims and police were looking for the suspects.

The incident comes as Maloka faced a disciplinary investigation into alleged misconduct this week.

DA Sedibeng caucus leader Cllr Sibusiso Dyonase said in a statement on Thursday the council had resolved to write to Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Jacob Mamabolo calling for Maloka’s immediate suspension.

Maloka has long been a problematic figure, today’s resolution centres around her and other municipal officials’ misdeeds in wasting more than R500,000 on a trip to Germany. Prominently, her role in the destruction of the mayoral vehicle featured as part of today’s proceedings. Sugar was found in the engine of the car after the council forced her to use the R490,000 vehicle.”

Dyonase said Maloka had called for a full investigation into maladministration in her administration while claiming she was the target of a smear campaign.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two fresh complaints laid with public protector against Madibeng mayor

Public protector's office confirms it is investigating new case of nepotism and another of abuse of a municipal bakkie against mayor Douglas Maimane
Politics
2 days ago

eThekwini's R71bn budget gets thumbs up from ruling coalition

The eThekwini council on Thursday gave the green light to a R70.9bn budget for the 2026 fiscal year, after a second consecutive year of revised ...
Politics
2 days ago

Suspect to appear in court for threats against president and Cape Town mayor

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Germiston, Gauteng, for allegedly threatening President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Kill the Boer' chant is dehumanising and dangerous: Cilliers Brink Politics
  2. Special Tribunal stops pension to former Gauteng agriculture head Matilda Gasela Politics
  3. MK Party MP Brian Molefe earns master's degree in law from Unisa Politics
  4. Why were apartheid crimes not prosecuted? Judge Sisi Khampepe tasked with ... Politics
  5. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics

Latest Videos

SO MANY SHARKS! Sardines netted at Port Edward #sardinerun2025 ...
Lives Lost, Properties Destroyed Following Heavy Downpour In Mokwa Town