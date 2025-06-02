Politics

Families of Cradock Four due to testify at reopened inquest into their murders

02 June 2025 - 08:04 By TimesLIVE
Fort Calata, second from right, and Matthew Goniwe, far right, two of the Cradock Four who were murdered by security police in 1985, are accompanied home by two activists after being released from detention in 1984. Archive image
Image: Arena Holdings

A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock is set down from Monday until June 12 in the Gqeberha High Court.

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.

In 1987, a first inquest found the Cradock Four had been killed by "unknown persons". A second inquest in 1993 ruled their deaths had been caused by the police but no one has been prosecuted.

Six police officers applied for amnesty from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in connection with the murders. This was refused by the TRC in 1999. All are deceased, the first in 1998 and the last in 2023.

"It is a bittersweet moment for the families, who have watched the men responsible for the deaths of their husbands and fathers live out their lives in comfort and die without ever being held accountable. The democratic state has had 30 years to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the killings and the masterminds behind the assassinations. It has failed on every front," the families and Foundation for Human Rights said in a statement.

The families of the Cradock Four said during this phase of the inquest, only family witnesses will be called to give evidence. Testimony from former state officials will be heard at a later date, when funding for their legal costs has been finalised.

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will attend the opening day of proceedings before judge Thami Beshe.

"The initial sitting will focus on placing on record the parties and legal representatives involved in the matter, and the judge will also provide direction on the issue of conducting an inspection in loco at the original crime scenes," the minister's office said.

"The inquest forms part of ongoing efforts by the department to address unresolved cases from the apartheid era and to advance justice and closure for affected families and communities."

TimesLIVE

