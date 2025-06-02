Politics

'The chair gave members permission to eat': Nkabane denies 'disrespect' claims

02 June 2025 - 12:20
Nobuhle Nkabane, minister of higher education and training. File photo.
Higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane has addressed criticism of a video clip of her eating during a parliamentary committee meeting.

She recently appeared before the portfolio committee on higher education to account for her decision to withdraw the appointment of chairpersons of sector education and training authorities (Setas). During the meeting she was seen chewing while responding to questions, sparking outrage on social media, with some users questioning her professionalism and decorum.

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme expressed her disappointment, saying Nkabane's behaviour showed a lack of respect for the committee. “This rubbed me the wrong way in a major way,” she said on X.

“Is chewing gum in any professional setting while answering questions acceptable? In parliament? It’s a deliberate act to express 'IDGAF' (I don't give a f***). It’s a middle finger.”

Responding to the criticism, Nkabane said she had been given permission to eat during the proceedings, citing that committee meetings often take long.

“I spent the entire morning and most of the afternoon in the portfolio committee meeting, engaging with MPs on matters affecting higher education and training. The chair gave members permission to eat while proceedings continued. I was present, committed to answering questions,” she said.

“Claims that I was rude or disrespectful are false and based on misleading clips taken out of context. I did not disrupt the process. I respect the work of parliament and remain fully accountable to the committee and the South African public.

“I encourage everyone to watch the full committee sitting to understand the full context, not just the seconds being circulated.”

TimesLIVE

