WATCH | Inquest into death of Chief Albert Luthuli adjourns till Tuesday

02 June 2025 - 12:23 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The reopened inquest into the death of former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli resumes in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.

The Luthuli family wants the court to overturn the findings of the original inquest that his death was an accident. The anti-apartheid activist died in 1967 after a train allegedly hit him in Groutville.

The ANC and the Luthuli family have been disputing the findings, saying the apartheid government murdered him to silence him.

READ MORE:

Luthuli 'assault' eyewitness to take witness stand on Monday

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence his family was forced to flee their house in 1970 ...
4 days ago

Luthuli had a hideout beneath his home, daughter tells inquest

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence he had a hideout underneath his Groutville home.
6 days ago

Government regarded Chief Luthuli as a terrorist, says Albertina Luthuli

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence that the apartheid government regarded him as a ...
6 days ago
