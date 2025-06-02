The reopened inquest into the death of former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli resumes in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.
The Luthuli family wants the court to overturn the findings of the original inquest that his death was an accident. The anti-apartheid activist died in 1967 after a train allegedly hit him in Groutville.
The ANC and the Luthuli family have been disputing the findings, saying the apartheid government murdered him to silence him.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Inquest into death of Chief Albert Luthuli adjourns till Tuesday
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
