Politics

POLL | Have Western Cape judges overreached in deciding ex-colleague Hlophe must not serve in JSC?

03 June 2025 - 12:44 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party deputy president John Hlophe. File photo.
MK Party deputy president John Hlophe. File photo.
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

On Monday the Western Cape High Court ruled MK Party deputy president John Hlophe's designation to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was unconstitutional and invalid.

The court's decision has sparked debate about judicial accountability and the integrity of the judiciary.

The JSC is the body that selects candidates for appointment as judges. It also investigates complaints about judicial officers and advises government on matters relating to the judiciary or the administration of justice.

The former judge president of the Western Cape was nominated to the JSC despite his impeachment for gross misconduct in 2021. He was found guilty of attempting to influence two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then-president Jacob Zuma in the arms deal case in 2008.

Several parties, including the DA and the Freedom Front Plus, objected to Hlophe's nomination and brought the case to court, citing his history of misconduct.

The high court ruled the National Assembly failed to properly exercise its discretion in approving Hlophe's appointment, effectively undermining the credibility of the JSC. It said Hlophe's refusal to acknowledge wrongdoing or accept accountability raises concerns about his suitability for the role.

Hlophe and the party were ordered to pay costs on a punitive scale due to their statements undermining the judiciary. The MK Party has vowed to appeal the judgment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zuma and Thales continue on their losing streak

French company Thales and co-accused, former president Jacob Zuma, have lost their bid to have the arms-deal related corruption trial against them ...
Politics
12 hours ago

No bad blood, insists axed MK Party chief whip Manyi

Hlophe replaced Manyi with former Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, who became an MK Party MP at the beginning of the year.
News
3 days ago

He must be hopping mad

Not-Jimmy is now also Not-Chief-Whip. The famous political party hopper was sacked from his high-profile job in the MK Party caucus to make way for ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Smoke and mirrors in bid by MK Party to have judiciary declare all?

Would it not be easier for MK MPs to simply ask for a list of all the overseas trips undertaken by judges over five years?
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Floyd Shivambu axed as MK Party SG after his Malawi visit Politics
  2. 'The chair gave members permission to eat': Nkabane denies 'disrespect' claims Politics
  3. Hlophe's designation to JSC unlawful and unconstitutional, says high court Politics
  4. 'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu Politics
  5. RECORDED | MK Party leader Jacob Zuma briefs media Politics

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Victoria's Secret Shuts Down Website Amid "Security Incident" | E! News